San Juan - Gloria Imelda Salazar, 49, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia.Born in Edinburg, Gloria lived in San Juan all of her life.She is preceded in death by her father, Candelario Salazar; and a brother, Rene Salazar.Gloria is survived by the love of her life, her son, Antonio Esteban Garza of McAllen; her mother, Josefa (Jose) Hernandez of San Juan; siblings, Rosie (Ernie) Cortez of McAllen, Lupe (Maxine) Salazar of Abilene, Texas, Leticia Salazar of Van Buren, AR, Bertha (David) Benne of Fort Smith, AR, Martin (Beatriz) Salazar of Rio Grande City, Carlos Salazar of Edinburg, Raul (Erin) Salazar of Austin, Martha (Eric) Diamond, Mari Salazar, both of Kingsville; many cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.