Edinburg, TX. - Edinburg, Texas formerly of South Chicago,Illinois. Gloria Peña Palacios, 71 entered eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mrs. Palacios was preceded in death by her parents. Santos and Consuelo Peña.



Gloria is survived by her three children, John (Lourdes) Peña, Melissa Najera, Maria (Michael) Zmija; four sisters, Elodia Medrano, Janie (Vito) Peña Rodriguez, Estella Peña Campos, Neida (Inocencio) Diaz and brothers, Jesus Santos (Haydee) Peña, Oscar Peña, Noe Cruz (Rebecca) Peña; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will take place at a later date.



Rest In Peace Our Beautiful Sister by Neida Diaz



On Monday September 21,2020 my sister Gloria Palacios lost her battle with Covid-19. She fought hard but with a pre-existing condition her fragile petite body could not keep up the fight. Carelessness brought Covid-19 to her home and carelessness killed her. She was a beautiful kind soul with an adorable sense of humor . She was a kind ,loving, caring , generous Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Mother-In-law, Step Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandma. Family was her world. Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart until we meet again. I love you Sis



