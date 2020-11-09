McAllen - Gloria Rebecca Esparza, 61, entered eternal rest Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born in Rio Grande City, Ms. Esparza had lived in McAllen for 20 years.She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia T. Garza; and a brother, Leonzo Garza.Gloria is survived by three children, Ricardo Esparza III of San Isidro, Derek (Ilse Veronica) Esparza of Edinburg, Ashley Marie (David Villarreal) Esparza of McAllen; four grandchildren, Derek Esparza Jr., Noah David Villarreal, Julian Esparza, Sebastian Esparza; her father, Santiago Garza Jr. of McAllen; two sisters, Dolly (Grace Vargas) Garza of McAllen, Nidia (Emily Marie Mendiola) Garza of Edinburg; and an uncle, Luis Lopez of San Isidro.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Julia C. Trevino Cemetery in Puerto Rico, Texas.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.