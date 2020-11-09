1/1
Gloria Rebecca Esparza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Gloria Rebecca Esparza, 61, entered eternal rest Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Born in Rio Grande City, Ms. Esparza had lived in McAllen for 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia T. Garza; and a brother, Leonzo Garza.

Gloria is survived by three children, Ricardo Esparza III of San Isidro, Derek (Ilse Veronica) Esparza of Edinburg, Ashley Marie (David Villarreal) Esparza of McAllen; four grandchildren, Derek Esparza Jr., Noah David Villarreal, Julian Esparza, Sebastian Esparza; her father, Santiago Garza Jr. of McAllen; two sisters, Dolly (Grace Vargas) Garza of McAllen, Nidia (Emily Marie Mendiola) Garza of Edinburg; and an uncle, Luis Lopez of San Isidro.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Julia C. Trevino Cemetery in Puerto Rico, Texas.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Interment
Julia C. Trevino Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved