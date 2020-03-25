|
Edinburg - Gloria Rivera Engel, born in 1936 in N.L. Mexico, a long time resident of the McAllen area, died Sunday, March 22nd at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. Great daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gloria loved singing, art and socializing, always with a smile that could light up a room. She was ex-president of the Musical Culture Club.
She is survived by her husband, Milton Engel, her two sons Jorge and Noe, and two daughters Gloria and Mary, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020