McAllen - Gloria Rodriguez, loving wife and mother to 9 children, passed away at age 93 on Sunday, November 29th at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She was born August 10th, 1927 in Mexico. She is preceded in death by her husband Pablo Rodriguez. Survivors include her nine children, San Juanita (Italo) Zecca, Elizabeth (Ernesto) Gamez, Norma (Salvador) Escalante, Blanca Estela Rodriguez, Pablo (Lili) Rodriguez Jr., Mariela Rodriguez, Martha Elena (Roel) Barrera, Maricela (Daniel) Solis, Carlos Alberto (Neldy) Rodriguez; 20 Grandchildren, 52 Great-Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral service will be held for immediate family only, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment will be on Friday, December 4th at Roselawn Cemetery. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com