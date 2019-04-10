|
|
SAN JUAN - Gloria Villanueva, 62, went home to our Lord Monday, April 8, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Magdaleno and Marcelina Villanueva.
Gloria is survived by a son, Leandro Gutierrez Villanueva of San Juan; two daughters, Criselda Villanueva, Laura Gutierrez, both of San Juan; four grandchildren; a sister, Rosa Escobar of San Juan; five brothers, Jesus Maria Villanueva of Edinburg, Magdaleno Villanueva, Jr. of San Juan, David Villanueva of Edinburg, Cruz Alberto Villanueva of San Juan, Alejandro Villanueva of Maryland; two half-brothers; and four half-sisters.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, April 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019