ALAMO - Gonzalo Velasquez, 63, went home to the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Gonzalo was a resident of Alamo, TX for 35 years. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Velasquez is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Velasquez; and his parents, Jose Cruz and Rosa Velasquez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Margarita C. Velasquez; a son, Isaac (Virginia De La Garza) Velasquez; two grandchildren, Alexia Isela and Bianca Adela Velasquez; five brothers; eight sisters; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, on both sides of the family.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 1, 2019