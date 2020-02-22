|
|
St Paul, MN - Gordon "Gordy" Carpenter passed away peacefully and unexpectedly from complications of cancer.
Gordy was born in Piney, Manitoba Canada on March 21st, 1938 to William and Josephine Carpenter. Moved to Toronto, Ontario Canada at age 3 and settled in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada for junior high and high school. Gordy excelled at sports and quickly was noticed as a top athlete at St. James Collegiate school. Gordy's strong legs came from all the jobs he had as a boy (delivering groceries, setting pins at the bowling alley and being a switchmen for the railway)
Gordy graduated from college, moved to Rochester, Mn; married, and raised three children
Gordy loved playing the guitar and attending as many jams as his fingers and thumbs would allow, playing softball both in summer and in winter in the Twin Cities or later in life, when he wintered in the Valley of Mission and McAllen Texas. He loved getting to know all the Winter Texans he could; especially those from his roots back in Canada.
He lived life to the fullest, enjoying meals and savoring every morsel
Survived by his children Michael Carpenter (Linda), Laura Sufka (Eric) and Jennifer Carpenter (Steve); grandchildren Grace, Isabelle, Ayla, Hudson, William and Lincoln; brother Richard Carpenter and sister Bonnie Okopski
We love and miss you dearly
There will be a celebration of Gordys life in Rochester, Mn on March 7th
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 22, 2020