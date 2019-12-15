|
Rio Grande City - Mrs. Graciela Cruz Munoz, 62 passed to be with Our Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1957 to Carlos and Hortencia Cruz of San Isidro. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Humberto Munoz, her parents Carlos and Hortencia Cruz, and her brother Hector Cruz.
She is survived by her sons, LeRoy Munoz and Jesus Carlos Munoz and daughter Dina Mae Munoz; her sisters Hermelinda (Cipriano) Laurel, Rosita (Israel) Canchola; brothers, Hector (Adela) Cruz, Carlos (Olivia) Cruz, Jaime (Celia) Cruz, and Javier Cruz; 3 grandchildren, Jesus Humberto Munoz, Heather Charlyn Munoz, and Hector Francisco Munoz.
Gracie devoted the last 35 years to her passion for teaching children. She put that passion into her work at Gracie's Child Development Center. For the past 8 years, she continued to work with young adolescents at Starr County Juvenile Detention Center. Her coworkers truly brought joy to her days of working there. The Munoz family would like to send their deepest thanks and gratitude to Amara Hospice for the care they showed the family through this difficult time.
Visitation will be held today, Sunday December 15, 2019 at Hernandez Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Followed by cremation. Services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals of Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019