McAllen, TX - Graciela (Grace) F. Rodriguez, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to so many, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on December 7, 1938. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley and graduated from McAllen High School. She was a savvy businesswoman. She and her husband ran a very successful trucking and produce business for over 35 years together. Theirs was an eternal love, un amor eterno.



Graciela Rodriguez, or Grace as she was known to all, had a great love for God, her family and life. Grace's life was marked by God's love, forgiveness and grace, unconditional love and giving. Her generosity helped to support the work of feeding the poor, building churches in Mexico and sharing the gift of life and hope. She was committed to God and to her family. Grace was an inspiration and an example of God's love to all who were blessed to know her.



She was the cherished wife of the late Eluterio (Teo) Rodriguez for 49 years. She loved her husband with all her heart and looked forward to seeing him again. She is survived by her three beloved children, the late Michael Teo Rodriguez, Eluterio (Teo) Rodriguez III and Elma Alicia Ruiz who will forever cherish the lifetime of memories their mother gave them, as well as her "daughter" Sonya Rodriguez and "adopted" son, Eddie Trejo, whom she loved as her own. She was one of four children born to Pedro and Aurora Flores, both of whom joyously welcome her into Heaven. Grace will forever be remembered by her late sister Mary and late husband Dan Rodrigues, and their family, her loving brother Raul Flores, his wife, Fatima Flores, and their family, and her late brother Ramiro and his wife, Gloria Flores and their family. Her treasured grandchildren Andres David, Daniella Marie, Isaac Benjamin and Andrea Gabriela were her pride and joy. Her great-grandchildren, Michael Adan, Cristiano Lyon and Alejandro Andres, Santiago Sebastian and Ivanka Marie gave her so much love and laughter. Grace always said, "My family brings me joy."



Friends and family are invited to honor her memory and pay tribute to her by participating in her celebration of life and sharing fond memories at her upcoming memorial service on Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, TX. Final viewing and procession will commence at 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 17th, from Rivera's Funeral home to Grace's final resting place next to her husband at La Piedad Cemetery, 1801 Wichita Ave., McAllen, TX, 78503. Published in The Monitor on June 15, 2019