McAllen - Graciela Nevarez Izaguirre, 78, passed away in McAllen, Texas after a courageous battle with Pulmonary disease surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1940 in McAllen, Texas to Dr. Miguel Angel Nevarez Sr. and Lucila Pena Nevarez. She graduated from McAllen High School in 1958 and married her high school sweetheart, Eduardo Izaguirre, Sr. in 1959. Her eldest daughter Maria Esther was born in 1960, her second daughter Sylvia Lucila was born in 1962, her son Eduardo Ramon was born in 1965, and her youngest son Lazaro Jose was born in 1966. Graciela was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Miguel Angel Nevarez Sr. and Lucila Pena Nevarez, her brother Antonio Humberto Nevarez, half-sister Graciela Nevarez Castro and sister-in-law, Blanca Medina Nevarez.



Graciela graduated from Pan American University in 1961 with a Bachelors of Science in Education. She taught 15 years with the McAllen ISD School District as a 3rd grade teacher and 5 years with the Mission ISD School District as a HOST Program teacher.



Survivors include her loving husband of almost 60 years, Eduardo Izaguirre, Sr. of McALlen, Texas. Her children Maria Esther Izaguirre, Sylvia Izaguirre (Cesar) Alaniz, Eduardo Ramon (Racheal) Izaguirre, II. , Lazaro Jose Izaguirre (Melissa) Izaguirre, her brother, Dr. Miguel Nevarez, II. and eleven grand children; Cesar Jerome Alaniz Jr., Dr. Veronica Isabel Alaniz, Diana Carolina Gomez-Lizarrraga, Federico Gomez, III., Analisa Lopez-Williams, Eduardo Ramon Izaguirre, III., Daniel Jose Izaguirre, Victoria Izaguirre, Iliana Lucila Izaguirre, Gabriela Elyse Izaguirre, Alissa Eysel Izaguirre, four great-grand children; Miguel Angel Lizarraga, Tristan James Roll, Fabiola Gomez, George Romeo Alaniz, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



A Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery .