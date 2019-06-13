McAllen - Graciela Olivia (Gracie) Montalvo - On Saturday, June 08, 2019, Graciela Olivia (Gracie) Montalvo, passed away peacefully at her residence at the age of 86, but as mom would always say, 68. Gracie will be forever remembered and loved by her family. Preceded in death by her husband Roberto (Guero) Montalvo, Sr., her mother Corina (Mama) Lozano, sister Eva (Edward) Verosky, brother Jerry Lozano. Gracie is survived by her loving children Robert (Bob) Montalvo, Gilbert Montalvo, Barbara Marie (Baba) Montalvo and Daniel (Dan) Montalvo, her brothers Jose (Joe) Armando (Tillie) Lozano, Enrique (Henry) (Diana) Lozano and her grandchild Jacqueline Montalvo. Gracie will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.



A native of San Benito, Texas and a long time resident of McAllen, Texas she was employed by Texas State Bank, Hot Diggity Dog and Sam's Club for numerous years where she was cared and loved by many. Gracie was also a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church; many will remember her at her favorite bench at the entrance of the church.



A mass will be celebrated in memory of Gracie on Friday June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1108 W. Hackberry Mcallen, Texas 78501. Interment will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located at 2520 Inspiration Rd. Mission, Texas at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Monitor on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary