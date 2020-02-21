Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
Graciela Salinas "Gracie" Flores


1953 - 2020
Graciela Salinas "Gracie" Flores Obituary
Palmview - Graciela "Gracie" Flores, 66, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Gracie was born to Flavio and Elodia M. Salinas. She was a proud graduate of La Joya High School, Class of 1972, and remained a loyal "Coyote" fan during her lifetime. She served her beloved City of Palmview, with dignity and distinction as City Commissioner for over 20 years. Further, she served her community for many years as a Banker with First State Bank and later Lone Star National Bank, where she was known for her helpfulness and kindness to all her customers.

Gracie is preceded in death by her parents, Flavio and Elodia M. Salinas, as well as her infant siblings, Flavio Salinas II, and Margot Salinas.

She is survived by Oscar David Flores, her husband of 45 years, of Palmview; daughter Giovanna (Benjamin) Cardenas of Palmview; grandchildren Alyssa Isabel Cardenas, Gabriel David Cardenas, Daniel Nathan Cardenas; siblings Elodia Salinas, Juan N. Salinas, and Flavio Salinas Jr, and her niece Margot Elizondo. She is also survived by a large extended family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, 4-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Cremation will follow.

Funerary services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 21, 2020
