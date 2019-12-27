|
Mission - Graciela Sanchez, 60, passed away December 24th, 2019 at the McAllen Medical Center. She is survived by, her husband Rogelio Torres, son Robert (Anna) Vasquez. Brothers and sisters include Alma (Arcadio) Gonzalez, Jose Angel (Katie) Sanchez, Jose Alberto (Mari) Sanchez, Linda Marlen (Javier) Vela, Amy Sanchez. She had numerous nieces and nephews, including Clarissa Vela with whom she shared a special bond, and six grandchildren. She enjoyed arts and crafts and had the gift of homemaking. She also was a great baker who loved the smiles of everyone who enjoyed her treats. Most of all, she was a homebody who loved her family and put her family (especially her grandchildren) before everything.
A viewing will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission from 3-9PM Friday, December 27th with a prayer service at 7PM. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019