Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregoria Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregoria Contreras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregoria Contreras Obituary
McAllen - Gregoria Contreras, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; Francisco Cantu and Guadalupe Villarreal and her daughter, Maria Yolanda Contreras. She is survived by her husband, Juan Reynaldo Conteras Sr., her sons; Juan R. Contreras Jr., Jose Francisco Contreras, her sisters; Herlinda Trevino, Rosalinda Sarmeno, and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now