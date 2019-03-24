|
McAllen - Gregoria Contreras, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; Francisco Cantu and Guadalupe Villarreal and her daughter, Maria Yolanda Contreras. She is survived by her husband, Juan Reynaldo Conteras Sr., her sons; Juan R. Contreras Jr., Jose Francisco Contreras, her sisters; Herlinda Trevino, Rosalinda Sarmeno, and six grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019