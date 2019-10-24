Home

Gregoria P. Caro Obituary
McAllen - Gregoria P. Caro, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in McAllen at the age of 88. She was born Sunday, January 4, 1931 in Odem, Texas to Gregorio and Josefa Pizana. She was a long time resident of McAllen. Gregoria enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, sewing, family gatherings, chatting on the phone and watching her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Gregoria truly lived her life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her children: Janie Caro, Leo Caro, Crecencio (Leticia) Caro and Dolores Guerra Lara; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019
