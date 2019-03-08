Mission - Gregorio "Shorty" Lopez passed peacefully in his home on March 6, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on November 17, 1932, in Garciasville, Texas to Gregoria Davila and Alberto Lopez. Shorty married Juanita Moreno on August 27, 1953 in Edinburg, Texas, where they lived until the early 1960's. They then moved their family to Sharyland, where they made their home and "ranchito" for the last 56 years. Shorty worked for many years at Region One ESC, until retiring in 1997. He spent his many retirement years enjoying a very active life, loving the outdoors, ESPECIALLY fishing. Shorty was a real cowboy, and loved his animals. You could always count on him to fix anything. (And if there was nothing broken, he was known to take things apart just to put them back together.) He was a very kind, gentle and compassionate man, always making sure to take time to visit friends and family. It was also a priority of his to visit the sick.



He is survived by his four children Nicolas Lopez, Gregoria "Mana" Lopez, Lupita (Marc) Mora all of Sharyland, and Rene (Veta) Lopez of Alma, Arkansas. Seven grandchildren, Liza Pelkey Cortez (Joe), Marco "Marky" Mora, Jamie Lopez, Bianca Cavazos, and Martin, Rebecca, Veronica Lopez. Six great-grandchildren Joaquin "Cooter", Laura "Ellie May", EmmaLeigh, Shawn, Gabriel, and Travis. Also left to cherish his memory are his 6 sisters and 2 brothers.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita, his parents and his beloved horse, Rayo.



Visitation will be held at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr, Texas on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12pm-9pm, with a prayer service at 7pm.



Funeral Services will be held at First Lutheran Church in Edinburg, Texas on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10am. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston.