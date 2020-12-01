Mercedes - Gregorio M. Trevino, 98, passed away at his residence in Mercedes on November 27, 2020. He is survived by 3 sons: Gregorio Trevino Jr., Victoriano (Mabel) Trevino, Ismael (Mary) Trevino; 2 daughters: Maria Antonia Trevino, Luisa Trevino Santana and one sister Fela (Lupe) Gonzalez. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-grandchildren.



Visitation was on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside service will be today Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebony Grove Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



