Castro Valley, CA - Gregorio Vasquez, Jan. 30, 1937 - April 29, 2019, Gregorio Vasquez passed away peacefully April 29, 2019.



Greg was born in Edinburg, TX. He attended Edinburg High School and was a proud member of the football team that in 1953-54 advanced to the state semifinals. Greg served in the Air Force and was able to fly which was a passion of his. He earned a degree in Political Science from University of California in Santa Barbara. Greg was accepted into law school at University of California in Berkeley and moved to Castro Valley, CA. His career was "working with people". Greg was an advocate for employee training and development and was respected for his contributions in business. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and enjoyed golfing, skiing, traveling, movies and music.



Greg is survived by his wife, Pam; his sons, Christopher and David (Lisa); granddaughter, Kaia; sister, Laura Leticia; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymundo; mother, Guadalupe; and brother, Carlos.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15th at noon at the Echo Hotel in Edinburg TX.