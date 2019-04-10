McAllen - Gregory Hilton, 62, of McAllen, died on February 5, 2019 after a valiant struggle with cancer.



Greg was born on May 29, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Frances Hilton.



Greg graduated from PSJA High School in 1974, and received his associate's degree from Texas State Technical College in Harlingen in 1985. Prior to going to TSTC, Greg had been a fireman for the City of McAllen, and after graduating he went to work with Texas Utilities in the Dallas Metroplex. The Hilton family moved back to McAllen in 2001, and Greg switched careers, becoming an escrow officer for Sierra Title Group and then for Capital Title.



Greg is survived by his daughter Jillian Hilton, his son Brody Hilton, and his son Ian Hilton.



Greg is also survived by three brothers, Charles Hilton, Phillip Hilton, and Michael Miller, and was predeceased by his sister Sylvia Miller and his brother Buddy Hilton.



The children want to thank the staff of Solara Hospital for its dedicated care of their father.



The family is holding a celebration of Greg's life this coming Sunday, April 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the Toucan Lounge, located at 300 East Expressway 83 in McAllen.



Greg would have liked the location. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019