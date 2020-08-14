1/1
Guadalupe A. Esquivel
Alton - Guadalupe A. Esquivel, age, 90 went to her eternal rest with our Lord, on July 29, 2020. She passed away at Mission Valley Nursing & Transitional care from the Covid - 19 in Mission, TX.

Survivors include her husband; Eloy Esquivel and her seven children; Lupita Esquivel; Hector (Becky) Esquivel; Irma (Humberto) Trevino Jr.; Eloy Esquivel Jr.; San Juanita De La Cerda; Araceli (Armando) Salinas; Alicia (Arturo) DeLa Garza. Her grandchildren; Juan Hector Esquivel Jr.,Mandy Garza-Colbert, Isaac Garza, Ruben Albert Esquivel, Brenda Trevno, Eli Esquivel, Samantha De La Cerda, Sabrina De La Cerda, Ariana De La Garza, Aaron Salinas and Bianca Salinas. Her great - grandchildren: Madeline Garza, Tate Garza, Derick Garza, Isabella Trevino, David Trevino Jr., Edward Trevino & River Blue Esquivel and numerous nieces and nephews are among the survivors that will miss her greatly. Other survivors include: Lily Perez, Consuelo Ochoa, Primitivo Arteaga, Juan Arteaga and Jose Arteaga.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by her parents; +Jesus and Ernestina+ Arteaga, her sisters; Teodora Rodriguez+, Herlinda Vargas+, Maria Quintanilla+, her brothers: Manuel Arteaga+ Jose Arteaga+, Patricio Arteaga+

Services will be available only for immediate family. Burial will be at Valley Memorial Gardens on Taylor Rd in McAllen, TX.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
