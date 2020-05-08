San Juan - Guadalupe B. Garcia, 75, went home to our Lord Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Heights of Alamo.Born in Edinburg, Mrs. Garcia had lived in San Juan all of her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Borrego and Adela Lechuga; and ten siblings, Juan Borrego, Pedro Borrego, Alberto Borrego, Lupe Borrego, Consuelo Vera, Belia Villarreal, Vicente Borrego, Jose Borrego, Amalia Estrada, and Angel Borrego.Mrs. Garcia is survived by her loving husband, Pedro Garcia; three children, Esmeralda (Adrian) Mancias, Lisa Gamez, Pedro (Ebet) Garcia Jr., all of San Juan; nine grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Adela Rodriguez, Ernesto Borrego, Olivia Amaya, and Francisco Borrego.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.