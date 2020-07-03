1/1
Guadalupe Barbosa
1922 - 2020
Pharr - Guadadalupe M. Barbosa, 97, left to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020 at Las Palmas Nursing Home in McAllen. She was born to Miguel & Rita Molina on July 21, 1922. She is now reunited with her beloved husband: Juan R. Barbosa and son: Marcelino Barbosa Sr.; who have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter-in-law: Maria P. Barbosa; grandchildren: Marcelino (Debbie) Barbosa Jr., Oscar Barbosa, Joe Robert (Alice) Barbosa, Mary Ellen Barbosa, Jose Manuel (Anabel) Barbosa and Juan Fernando (Sandra) Barbosa. She will also be greatly missed by 19 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends today from 2 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm, July 4, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
JUL
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
JUL
4
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
9567875222
