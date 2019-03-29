|
|
DONNA - Guadalupe Botello, 50, went home to the Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
Born in Boston, TX, he lived most of his life in Donna. Guadalupe is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Leticia Botello; a son, Jose Angel Botello; three daughters, Maria Teresita Botello, Amanda Lee Botella, Reinalicia Botello; two grandchildren, Shantelle Marie Alvarado, Ramiro Estevan Alvarado; his parents, Esteban and Maria Botello.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Donna City Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 29, 2019