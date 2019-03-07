Palmhurst, Texas - Guadalupe Contreras, 72, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. He was married to Juanita Gonzalez on June 23, 1972, and was a coach of baseball, softball, soccer, football, basketball for over 30 years. He retired from Walmart after 18 years of employment there. Guadalupe proudly served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. One of his favorite things to do was play "Paco"



He was preceded in death by his parents Antonia and Manuel Contreras.



Guadalupe is survived by his wife, of 46 years, Juanita Contreras; children Sabina Contreras, Rosalva (Humberto) Sanchez Jr., Manuel Contreras, Guadalupe (Melinda) Contreras Jr.; grandchildren Steven, Stephanie, Sam Sanchez, Aaron, Arnold, Nick Contreras, Oscar, Graciela, Gabriela Carlos. He is survived by his sister Maria (Humberto) Canales.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary