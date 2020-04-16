Edinburg - Guadalupe "Lupita" Flores, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by those she loved. She was born on Tuesday, May 1, 1928 in Linn, Texas to Santiago Alcoser and Candida Vasquez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 51 years; Efrain J. Flores, Sr., son; Rolando Rene Flores, brother; Juan Alcoser, brother-in-law; Oscar De Leon, and beloved Schnauzer; Lucy Guadalupe. Left to cherish her memories is her daughter; Yolanda Flores, sons; Rudy Flores and Efrain J. (Norma) Flores, Jr., daughter in law; Esmeralda Flores, grandchildren; Eric Flores, Amanda Flores, Ramon (Lizzette) Pena, Rolando (Samantha) Flores, great grandchildren; Haillie Ryan, Allie, Ethan and Annalisa, sisters; Ramona (Jose) Martinez and Teresa De Leon, and brother; Homero (Alicia) Alcoser. Lupita was a loving person who was very involved with Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a Eucharistic minister and was in charge of social events. She taught bible classes, RICA program and did volunteer work at the Judge Homer Salinas boot camp. She dedicated her time to helping others by visiting the sick, going to the hospitals and nursing homes. She also loved to share her Love of God. She was driven by her faith and opened many people's hearts up to the gospel of God. She would even open her home up to anyone who needed a place to stay. She was very brave and selfless, never making her problems known to those around her, even when she had cancer. She lit up the room when she walked in, she never failed to smile and she gave the best hugs. She fought for the things she was passionate about and spoke up for those who didn't have a voice to be heard. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to A Healing Touch Hospice, Raul Carrillo and Araceli Solis. They would also like to express their gratitude to Angelica Flores and Maricruz Betancourt for the care they gave their mom in the last 6 years of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 Her family will receive friends today, Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM with a Rosary to be prayed at 11:00 AM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 North Sugar Rd in Pharr, Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Jose Luis Gonzalez, David Martinez, Oscar De Leon and Phillip De Leon. Honorary pallbearer will be: Luis Angel Salinas. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Funeral Director/Manager and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020.