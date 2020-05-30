Alamo - Guadalupe G. Avalos, 90, entered eternal rest Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.Mrs. Avalos is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Avalos; a brother, Victor Gomez.She is survived by two sons, Jesus F. (Elisa) Avalos, Ricardo R. (Belinda) Avalos; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A rosary was held Friday, May 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. today, May 30, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.