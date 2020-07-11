Pharr - Guadalupe Garcia Silva July 19, 1930 - July 07, 2020



Born in Goliad, TX. At the age of 89, Loving Mother to four children - Albino Rosendo Rodriguez (wife Maria M. Rodriguez), Trinidad Silva, Irma Silva-Brown, Frank Silva. Predeceased by father Hermanegildo Garcia, mother Felipa Alaniz de Garcia and brothers Francisco Garcia and Vicente Garcia and sisters Teresa Garcia and Santos Garcia. Predeceased by first husband Hector Rodriguez Vela and Second husband Trinidad Barbosa Silva. Beloved Grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and 5 great- great -grandchildren. Guadalupe was a strong-willed woman, hardworking, full of energy, determination and generosity. She was passionate for music and dancing. She will be missed by family and numerous friends. A special thank you to all for your love, kindness and caring of Guadalupe Silva. Viewing will be held on Monday July 13,20 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 N. Sugar Rd., Pharr, TX. Burial service will be held at same location, on Tuesday July 14, 1:00. Pall Bearers: Jesus Bernal, Charlie Silva, Ryan K. Guerra, Johnny L. Rocha, Ricardo Garcia, Hector Cardoza



