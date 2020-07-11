1/1
Guadalupe Garcia Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Guadalupe Garcia Silva July 19, 1930 - July 07, 2020

Born in Goliad, TX. At the age of 89, Loving Mother to four children - Albino Rosendo Rodriguez (wife Maria M. Rodriguez), Trinidad Silva, Irma Silva-Brown, Frank Silva. Predeceased by father Hermanegildo Garcia, mother Felipa Alaniz de Garcia and brothers Francisco Garcia and Vicente Garcia and sisters Teresa Garcia and Santos Garcia. Predeceased by first husband Hector Rodriguez Vela and Second husband Trinidad Barbosa Silva. Beloved Grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and 5 great- great -grandchildren. Guadalupe was a strong-willed woman, hardworking, full of energy, determination and generosity. She was passionate for music and dancing. She will be missed by family and numerous friends. A special thank you to all for your love, kindness and caring of Guadalupe Silva. Viewing will be held on Monday July 13,20 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 N. Sugar Rd., Pharr, TX. Burial service will be held at same location, on Tuesday July 14, 1:00. Pall Bearers: Jesus Bernal, Charlie Silva, Ryan K. Guerra, Johnny L. Rocha, Ricardo Garcia, Hector Cardoza

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved