Guadalupe H. "Lupita" Solis
1930 - 2020
The Heights of Alamo - Donna - Guadalupe Hernandez Solis, age 90, passed away on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was affectionately called "Lupita" or "Titi" by her family and friends. Lupita was born in Donna, TX to Mr. & Mrs. Bernardo & Felipa Solis. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernardo and Felipa, sister-in-law Juanita, nephews Bernie and Nicky. She is survived by her brother Jesus H. Solis and his children, Mary (Frank) Flores, Jesse (Cynthia) Solis, Lupe (Judy) Solis, Joann (Marc) Glick, Manuel (Elsie) Solis, Michael (Claudia) Solis and many loving grand and great-grand nieces, nephews and cousins. Although she did not have children of her own, she was like a Mom and Grandma to so many of her nieces, nephews and God-children.. Lupita was a lifetime member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. She was the organist at her church for over 30 yrs. At an early age Lupita became a Guadalupana and was the dedicated right-hand to the Guadalupana President for 40 years. She devoted her life to church and family. Her loving memory will live on in our hearts. We are enlightened by the example of her life and the lessons she taught us. You may pay your last respects at Hawkins Funeral Home, 501 N. Salinas Blvd., Donna, TX on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The burial service will follow at the Donna City Cemetery. You may sign their guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
17
Visitation
10:00 - 2:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
