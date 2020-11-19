McAllen - McAllen- Guadalupe Hinojosa, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sonia Hinojosa and his siblings, Maria Castro, Francisco Hinojosa, and Maria Jesusa Ramirez.Mr. Hinojosa is survived by his wife, Elida O. Hinojosa; children, Dora Hinojosa, Yolanda Treviño, and Fernando Hinojosa; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and siblings, Janie H. Ordonez, Francisca Lopez, and Delia Hinojosa.Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A chapel service will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.