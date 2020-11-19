1/
Guadalupe Hinojosa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - McAllen- Guadalupe Hinojosa, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sonia Hinojosa and his siblings, Maria Castro, Francisco Hinojosa, and Maria Jesusa Ramirez.

Mr. Hinojosa is survived by his wife, Elida O. Hinojosa; children, Dora Hinojosa, Yolanda Treviño, and Fernando Hinojosa; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and siblings, Janie H. Ordonez, Francisca Lopez, and Delia Hinojosa.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 9pm with a 7pm prayer service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A chapel service will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
De Leon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved