Edinburg - Guadalupe Mendiola, 80, went home to the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in La Blanca, Guadalupe lived in Edinburg for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by two daughters, Dora Elia, and Elizabeth Ann Mendiola; his parents, Carpio and Genoveva Mendiola; and a brother, Rene Mendiola.
Guadalupe is survived by his loving wife, Herminia Rosa Mendiola of Edinburg; three children, Dr. Cynthia Leticia (Luz) Mendiola Perez of San Antonio, Gloria (Daniel Barron) Mendiola of Poteet, Dr. Monica Lee (Dr. Ankur Nagaraja) Mendiola of Boston, MA; five grandchildren, Dr. Jacklyn (Jose) Alaquinez, Caitlin Garza, Valerie Barron, Alina Nagaraja, Ella Rose Nagaraja; a great-grandchild, Joy Alaquinez; a brother, Rogelio (Ernestina Rosa) Mendiola of Luling, TX; and a sister, Lilia (Michael) Mendiola Leanos of Houston.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2019