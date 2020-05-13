Madero - Guadalupe Munguia, age, 89, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital.He was preceded in death by his parents Juan Munguia and Josefina Lopez Munguia, five brothers: Elisandro, Alejandro, Federico, Hipolito, Luis and Manuel and by a sister, Rosalinda Munguia.He is survived by his wife, Alicia Munguia, one daughter, Lillian (Fernando) Ortiz, two sons; Enrico (Mary) Munguia and Andres (Idalia) Munguia, grandchildren: Andres Jr., Abram Enrico Jr., Lisandro, Fernando and Iliana, great grandchildren: Andres III, Kathleen and Kayla, one brother, Ramon (Dora) Munguia , two sisters: Olga Munguia and Juanita Tovar.He served in the Korean War from 1953-1956. He was in the 2nd Division 2nd Battalion, with a CIB.He enjoyed taking long walks and he loved to BBQ for his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.He worked with Hidalgo County Prct. 3 for 20 years and also served as Assistant Park Ranger at Anzalduas Park.Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from, 1:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with interment to follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.