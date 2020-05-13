Guadalupe Munguia
1930 - 2020
Madero - Guadalupe Munguia, age, 89, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents Juan Munguia and Josefina Lopez Munguia, five brothers: Elisandro, Alejandro, Federico, Hipolito, Luis and Manuel and by a sister, Rosalinda Munguia.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Munguia, one daughter, Lillian (Fernando) Ortiz, two sons; Enrico (Mary) Munguia and Andres (Idalia) Munguia, grandchildren: Andres Jr., Abram Enrico Jr., Lisandro, Fernando and Iliana, great grandchildren: Andres III, Kathleen and Kayla, one brother, Ramon (Dora) Munguia , two sisters: Olga Munguia and Juanita Tovar.

He served in the Korean War from 1953-1956. He was in the 2nd Division 2nd Battalion, with a CIB.

He enjoyed taking long walks and he loved to BBQ for his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

He worked with Hidalgo County Prct. 3 for 20 years and also served as Assistant Park Ranger at Anzalduas Park.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from, 1:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with interment to follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
MAY
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
MAY
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 13, 2020
I"m praying that memories of your husband and father bring you comfort during this time of loss. My memories of Uncle Lupe's love of his family, kindness and smiles will always be held close to my heart.
Yolanda (Penny) Munguia
Family
May 13, 2020
I remember Fred being so excited to see Uncle Lupe and I enjoyed sitting in the living room , hearing them talk about things and catching up.
May God Bless His Soul. And may he give your Family strength and comfort in this hard times.
Love,
Urban
Urban Munguia
May 13, 2020
Tia Alicia, Enrico, Andres and Lillian, I am so sorry for your loss. I pray that you find comfort and peace in God.
Juan
Family
