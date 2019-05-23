Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Navarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Navarro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guadalupe Navarro Obituary
Edinburg - Guadalupe Navarro, 84, went home to our Lord Monday, May 20, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Edinburg and lived there all of his life.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by a son, Rene Navarro; and a grandson, Rudy Navarro Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Josefa Navarro; four sons, Rodolfo O. "Rudy" Navarro, Leonel (Elvia) Navarro, Jose Luis (Yolanda) Navarro, Guadalupe (Cynthia) Navarro Jr.; a daughter, Christina Lopez, all of Edinburg; a daughter in law, Dora Navarro of Rio Grande City; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now