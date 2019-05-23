|
|
Edinburg - Guadalupe Navarro, 84, went home to our Lord Monday, May 20, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Edinburg and lived there all of his life.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by a son, Rene Navarro; and a grandson, Rudy Navarro Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josefa Navarro; four sons, Rodolfo O. "Rudy" Navarro, Leonel (Elvia) Navarro, Jose Luis (Yolanda) Navarro, Guadalupe (Cynthia) Navarro Jr.; a daughter, Christina Lopez, all of Edinburg; a daughter in law, Dora Navarro of Rio Grande City; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 23, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on May 23, 2019