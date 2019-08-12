|
Edinburg - Guadalupe R. Davila, 82, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Lupe loved spending time outdoors, gardening, caring for her home and ranch, but most of all, she loved her children.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Santos A. Davila; parents, Jacinto and Sofia Ramirez; a brother, Magdaleno Ramirez; and two sisters, Librada Galvan and Adelina Salinas.
Mrs. Davila is survived by her daughter, Diana M. Davila; a grandson, Daniel N. (Jacqueline) Gutierrez; a granddaughter, Clarissa M. Gutierrez; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children; and many grandnephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Memorial service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Valle De La Paz Cemetery in Hargill.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Valerie Martinez, Belinda Jimenez, and everyone who chipped in at the ranch, you know who you are - thank you!
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019