Pharr - At the age of 82 on July 19, 2020 Guadalupe "Lupe" R. Enriquez received her wings and went to walk with the angel's in the presence of God. She lived most of her life in Pharr Texas and was married to the love of her life Arturo Enriquez Sr for 58 wonderful years. Lupe was an active member of Saint Margaret Catholic Church and always put her love of God, faith, family first and lived a very blessed and fulfilled life. Lupe had a never-ending desire to help others and be with family members to fulfill both physical and spiritual needs. Lupe was an avid sports fan that included football, baseball, softball, and tennis to name a few. Her love of sports carried over into her family life and many times she could be found at her children's and later in life at her grand-children's multiple sporting events, including football, dance competitions, family bar-b-ques/volleyball games, swimming, etc., enjoying every minute with family members that she could. Lupe also enjoyed many special family special occasion meals at Taco Fiesta where family members were often surprised for birthdays or other special occasions. Lupe was an intricate part of daily family life, a personal cheerleader, confidant, and shoulder to lean on to all. She was not only a wife, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, cousin, etc., but truly a special, trustworthy, and nurturing type of person that was loved by many. For Lupe, those attributes came so naturally and were a blessing to those who crossed paths with her. She was deeply loved, respected, and treasured by all who knew her and will remain in their hearts forever. Lupe is survived by her beautiful family that includes her husband Arturo Sr., her sons Arturo Jr., Elias, wife Nina, Javier, wife Melissa, daughter Elizabeth, husband Sergio Saldivar and brothers Erasmo and Manuel Rivera Jr. as well as seven very special grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving parents Manuel and Severiana G. Rivera, and sister Raquel Camacho. The family invites you to visitation at Flores Funeral Home Mission, Texas 4pm to 9pm Sunday July 26 and Lupe's internment will be at Palm Valley Memorial Garden Pharr, Texas 3pm Monday July 27. Pallbearers are Eli Enriquez, Gilbert Garza, Sergio Saldivar, Joe Acevedo, LeeRoy Rivera, Rene Rivera. The Enriquez family sincerely thanks each of you for your prayers and condolences for their special angel.