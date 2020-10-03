San Juan - Our Mother, Guadalupe Reyes, 89, was called to heaven on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.She was born in Juanacatlan, Jalisco on July 13, 1931, to Pablo and Teresa Correa. Mom was a loyal daughter to her parents until their deaths many years ago. All her life, our mother worked selflessly, first for her parents and younger brothers. At the age of six, she would care for her younger siblings, help with watering donkeys, toting water from the river, and washing for her family. As a young mother, she worked tirelessly for her family: Her loving hands scrubbed our clothes, made our meals, checked for fevers, and sewed many dresses over the years. She loved to garden, and her home always had a banana, orange, lemon, guayaba, fig, and papaya trees. Her green thumb also grew beautiful flowers for her Virgencita. She enjoyed drinking coffee (no chiflado con panecito) with her children. Although she only had a 1st-grade education, her wisdom has guided us all our lives. Later still, her grandchildren were also taken care of by this amazing woman. She never complained, but instead did what she could to help her children. As a result, her grandchildren have been deeply affected by her death. Her bendiciones were constantly sought out before traveling, during difficult times, and for the duration of illnesses. She was a wonderful, loving, and giving mother who placed God and her family above all else.Guadalupe is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Reyes; three older brothers, Pedro, Tomas, and Jose Correa.She is survived by her eleven children, Ruben (Rosie) Reyes of McAllen, Maria Maldonado of Austin, Martha Reyes of Alamo, Eva (Hector) Rivera of San Antonio, Sylvia Reyes of San Juan, Francisco Reyes, Jr. of McAllen, Berta (Andres) Cantu of Pharr, Armando (Norma) Reyes of McAllen, Graciela (Ramon de la Garza) of Mission, Alicia Garcia of Alamo, and her favorite, Rodolfo Reyes, of San Juan; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dolores Martinez of McAllen and Maria Pineda from Chicago, IL; two brothers, Jose (Chico) Correa of San Antonio and Refugio Correa of Reynosa, MX.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.