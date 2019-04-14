|
|
Elsa - Guadalupe Rocha, Sr. 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his residence on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mr. Rocha was born on December 25, 1943 to Mr. Andres Rocha & Carmen Yturria Rocha in Elsa Tx. Mr. Rocha is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter; Nancy Rocha; his brothers Rogelio Rocha, Ignacio Rocha, Roberto Rocha. Left to cherish his memories is his wife: Evangelina E. Rocha, his son Guadalupe Rocha Jr.; his daugthers Diana Rocha & Veronica (Raul) Arispe; his brothers: Andres Rocha, Israel Rocha, Juvencio Rocha; his sisters: Juanita Rocha, Maria Silva, Yolanda Garcia; 7 grandchildren and 4 Great- Grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Guadalupe Rocha, Sr. is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 pm to 9 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 9 am to 9 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7 pm at Guerra Funeral Home of Elsa. Funeral Services for Mr. Rocha is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2019