Mission - Guadalupe Rodriguez Lozoya, age 83, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.He was a native of Estacion Ramirez, Tamaulipas and the son of Cecilia Lozoya and Guadalupe Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Maria Olga Presas Rodriguez in 2009, two sisters, two brothers and by an infant daughter.He is survived by his 10 children: Omar Rodriguez Presas of Florida, Francisco Rodriguez Presas of San Benito, Nereida Rodriguez Presas of Harlingen, Armando Rodriguez Presas of San Benito, Rosa Maria Rodriguez Presas of Matamoros, Guadalupe Rodriguez Presas of Matamoros, Olga Rodriguez Presas of Mission, Miriam Rodriguez Presas of Mission, Isai Rodriguez Presas of Mission and Brenda Rodriguez Presas of Matamoros. He is also survived by two sisters, Ninfa Rodriguez Losoya of Reynosa and Celia Rodriguez Losoya of Nuevo Laredo, 52 grandchildren & 76 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.