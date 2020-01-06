Home

De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Pharr, TX
Guadalupe S. Garza Obituary
Pharr - Guadalupe S. Garza, 79, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.

Mr. Garza is survived by his loving wife, Juanita M. Garza; children, Becky Garza, Guadalupe (Minerva) Garza Jr., Melba Garza, Maribel G. (Victor) Hernandez, and Gustavo A. (Josie) Garza; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Soila Balderas and Maria Calderon.

Visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Funeral Mass will be at 1pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 6, 2020
