Edinburg - Guadalupe "Lupita" S. Rodrigurez, 85, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She was born on a Tuesday, December 11, 1934 in Mexico to Hipolito Sanchez and Rosario Garza Sanchez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Salvador Rodriguez and daughter-in-law; Olga Maldonado Aguirre.Lupita is survived by her sons; Armando (Carmen) Aguirre, Miguel Aguirre, Juan Carlos (Sally) Aguirre and Angel Aguirre, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her sons, grandchildren and all those whose lives she touched.She lived in Edinburg most of her life. She enjoyed playing BINGO and dancing. She lived life to the fullest.Their will be a Catholic graveside service on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Mark Aguirre, Eric Aguirre, Michael Aguirre, Armando Aguirre, Rick Mata and Charlie Aguirre. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.