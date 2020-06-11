Edinburg, TX - Guadalupe Salazar, 85, entered eternal rest on June 8, 2020 at Edinburg Nursing Center. He was born in San Perlita, TX on March 24, 1935.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita Posas Salazar; son, Mario Salazar; sisters, Elva Rivera and Linda Ramirez.He is survived by his children, Lupe Salazar Jr. (Gracie), Thelma Barnhart (Eddie), Nora Marines (Joe). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 1 brother and 7 sisters.Guadalupe was a devout member of Holy Spirit Church. He was a hard working businessman. He worked in produce all of his life and was a produce broker for over 40 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the staff at Edinburg Nursing Center for the medical care and kindness they rendered to him.Due to restrictions still in place, and to practice social distancing, the family will be having a private visitation and rosary.Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.