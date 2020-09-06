1/1
Guadalupe Salinas
Mission - Guadalupe Salinas, 71, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on Saturday, November 20, 1948 in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Roel Ramirez and Jovita Barrera. She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter: Jenny Marie Salinas.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years: Israel Salinas; three children: Sandra Denise Mireles, Israel Salinas, Jr. and Sarah Michelle Salinas; siblings: Arturo Ramirez, Leticia Ramirez, Jose Luis Ramirez, Jesse Ramirez, Felipe Ramirez and Lorie Ann Gonzalez; grandchildren: Elijah Gonzalez, Marissa Danielle, Cristian Alexander, and Matthew Derek Mireles; and dog grandchildren; Cain and Chiquita.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 6:30 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 6, 2020.
