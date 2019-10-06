Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Guadalupe Trevino Jr. Obituary
Edinburg - Guadalupe Trevino Jr., 71, entered eternal rest and went to join the love of his life, Maria E. Trevino on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Lupe was born in Karnes City, TX and was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed playing softball, being on stage with the band, gambling and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria E. Trevino; his parents, Trinidad Escobedo Trevino and Guadalupe Trevino Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Dolores "Dee Dee" Trevino; two brothers, Gilbert Trevino, and Jesus "Mimo" Trevino.

Mr. Trevino is survived by his children, Guadalupe "Boonie" (Lisa Jordan) Trevino III, Norma Linda (Alex Aleman) Trevino, Juan "Jay" Trevino; five grandchildren, Miguel Trevino, Celeste Trevino, Paola Flores, Alex Aleman Jr., Cassandra Aleman; siblings, Israel (Flavia) Trevino, Isabel Trevino, Ramiro (Rosie) Trevino, Rosie Trevino, Luis (Terri) Trevino, Alfredo (Yolanda) Trevino; numerous nieces and nephews and lots of friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, October 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019
