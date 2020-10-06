Mission - Mission- Guadalupe Trevino Salinas, 93, entered eternal rest on October 3, 2020 surrounded by family at her place of residence. Born on May 28, 1927 in Villa de Salinas a Victoria, Nuevo León, Mexico, she had been a long time Mission resident.
She is preceded in death by her husband Benito Salinas, parents Hilario Trevino and Inocencia Cisneros, sister Justina Trevino Morales and brother Domingo Trevino. She is survived by her children, Baldomero(Beatriz), Mario(Estela), Jesus(Lesvia), Blanca(Luis)Cerda, Norma(David)Feldman, Benito Jr.(Maria) and Sonia(Santos)Casas and has 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers make a contribution to the charity of your choice
.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.