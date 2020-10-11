1/1
Guadalupe V. Peralez
Alamo - Guadalupe V. Peralez, 73, entered eternal rest Friday, September 25, 2020.

Born in Mankato, Minnesota, he had lived in Alamo most of his life and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by a son, Orlando Peralez.

Mr. Peralez is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olga Peralez; five children, Mario (Elizabeth) Peralez, Eloy Raul Peralez, Guadalupe (Mary) Peralez Jr., Priscilla (Cesar) Salazar, Adriana (Ruben) Cantu; 19 grandchildren; and three siblings, Juan Perales, Carmen Valdez, and Julia Perales.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Monday, October 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 of McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2020.
