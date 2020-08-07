McAllen - Guadalupe Vega, 73, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto, Sr. and Rafaela Vega; a sister, Rosa Suarez; and a brother-in-law, Samuel Suarez, Jr.Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sara Vega; five children, Irma Linda (Paul) Dull, Gale (Patricia Ann) Vega, Sabrina (Florencio) Arce, Samantha (Mario) Ramirez, Guadalupe (Tere) Vega, Jr; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine siblings, Antonia (Abelino) Garcia, Ignacio "Nacho" (Ida) Vega, Ernesto "Neto" (Juana) Vega, Jr., Josefino "Fino" (Felipa) Vega, Tomas (Elodia) Vega, Sr., Roberto (Alicia) Vega, Mario (Evonne) Vega, Pete (Rosa) Vega, Sr., and Sara Vega; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary, today, August 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.