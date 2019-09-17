|
|
Alamo - Guillermina Flores, 89, entered eternal rest Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her residence in Alamo.
Born in General Teran, she lived in Alamo most of her life and was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel R. Flores; and seven children, Horacio Flores, Hortencia Dunlap, Orfelinda Figueroa, Rosalinda Meerbott, Ventura Flores, Gerardo Flores, and Victor Flores.
Guillermina is survived by seven children, Olivia (Humberto) Garza, Manuel Flores Jr., Maria Flores, Jorge Flores, all of Alamo, Octavio Flores of Donna, Jesus (Melissa) Flores of San Juan, and Elizabeth (Basilio) Hernandez of Robstown; 31 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Reginaldo Lopez, Maria Inez Elizondo, Cipriano Lopez, all of General Teran, and Teresa Lopez of Monterrey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 17, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019