Guillermina G. Diaz
San Juan - Guillermina G. Diaz, 67, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Matehuala, Mexico, Guillermina lived in San Juan since 1965 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Diaz.

Guillermina is survived by three children, Francisco Diaz Jr., Georgina Mireya Diaz, Ivan Diaz, all of San Juan; four grandchildren; and three siblings, Hortencia Cruz of Weslaco, Dionicio Guzman of San Juan, and Angelica Puente of Monterrey, Mexico.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the arrangements of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
