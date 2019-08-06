|
Harlingen, TX - Minnie Ortiz, 58, entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children.
Minnie was born on June 16, 1961. She was born in San Juan, Texas, and graduated from McHi in 1980. On October 25, 1985, she married the love of her life Guadalupe Ortiz. Minnie influenced the lives of many while working at Dillard's and Kmart, but spent the last 15 years devoted to United Home Care. Minnie was an active member of Queen of Peace church; involved in various organizations, her most recent accomplishment was serving for the ACTS team. Minnie served as a spiritual guide to those around her. Minnie was a tremendously positive influence and source of faith, strength, and stability for her family and friends. When life presented a challenge, she stood up to meet the challenge with dignity, courage, and unwavering faith in the Lord. She will forever stand as an example to others.
Minnie is preceded in death by her daughter, Graciela Ortiz; her father, Miguel Andrade; and her brother Miguelito Andrade.
She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe Ortiz; four daughters, Gabriela (Christina) Ortiz-Soto of Edinburg, Guadalupe Ortiz Jr., Grizelda Ortiz , both of Dallas, and Gerrie Ortiz of Edinburg; her mother Maria Andrade of McAllen, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to thank United Home Care, Sara Martinez, Letty Martinez, Amy Romero, Dr. Kotta, Dr. Sheriff, Dr. Schwarcz, and Dr. Flores as well as Nurse Jarod, Nurse Lorne, the CNA Monica and the rest of the staff at Harlingen Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9 pm with a holy rosary at 7pm on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen. Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019 at 10 AM at Queen of Peace Church in Harlingen. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial in La Feria. Funeral services are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home of Harlingen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019