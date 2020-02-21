Home

Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Guillermo "Willie" Gonzalez Jr. Obituary
Weslaco - Guillermo "Willie" Gonzalez Jr., 85, died Monday, February 17, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Valley, born in Elsa, raised in Mercedes, domiciled in Weslaco, El Rancho, and most recently on FM 1015. The first son of Gumercinda Mendez and Guillermo Gonzales, he grew up riding on the back of a horse with his beloved father - a man he adored and whose tragic death he suffered when he was 11 years old. Despite his humble beginnings, he created a better world for his family. He made a brilliant choice in marrying Rosita Ambriz who preceded him in death in 2011. Together he went from migrant farm worker, to serving in the Army during the Korean War, then as a house mover, carpenter, lumber yard owner, dance hall owner, building contractor and rental property landlord, and always as a musician. Over the 57 years of marriage, he and his wife taught their children the value of hard work, integrity, and the love of family, God, country, and of course music. He is survived by his children: Guillermo Gonzalez III; Alma Rosa Gonzalez (Ken Miller); Leticia Gonzalez Flores (Roberto Flores); Guadalupe Gonzalez (William "Bill" Garner); and Gustavo "Gus" Gonzalez (Eba C. Gonzalez) as well as 27 grandchildren and great grandchildren. His youngest son Gerardo preceded him in death in 1994.

Funeral services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 21, 2020
